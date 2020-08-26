MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Stephens began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

