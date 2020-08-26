Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Short Interest Update

Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,642,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,515,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MDRPF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Midas Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Midas Gold alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Midas Gold from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.