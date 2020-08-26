Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after buying an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

MAA opened at $116.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

