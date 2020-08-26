Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.84 ($11.57).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.92 ($10.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a market cap of $26.54 million and a P/E ratio of -97.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.87 and a 200-day moving average of €9.33.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

