Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MRUS opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $357.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 627,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merus by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its position in Merus by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 46,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.