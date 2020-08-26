Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Analysis

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60 Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.31%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems -3.10% 8.10% 4.37% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.71 $5.45 million $1.46 33.27 Nephros $5.69 million 11.12 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.96

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

