Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $843,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,196 shares of company stock worth $10,512,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 156.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 295,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

