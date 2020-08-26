Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.67. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.