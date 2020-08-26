Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

MRK opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.67. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

