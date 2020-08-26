Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.