Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Meiji (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YKLTY. Citigroup lowered Meiji from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meiji from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Meiji alerts:

Meiji stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. Meiji has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.