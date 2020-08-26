Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

