Medtronic PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

