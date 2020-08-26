Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 43,117 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $5,390,056.17. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,111,116.14.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $4,919,842.50.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $4,841,842.60.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $1,647,902.16.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65.
- On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $5,188,534.45.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77.
- On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $3,648,749.40.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44.
- On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16.
Shares of MEDP opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49.
Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.