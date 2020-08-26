Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 43,117 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $5,390,056.17. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,111,116.14.

On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $4,919,842.50.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $4,841,842.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $1,647,902.16.

On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65.

On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $5,188,534.45.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77.

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44.

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16.

Shares of MEDP opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

