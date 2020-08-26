Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.