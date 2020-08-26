McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) Insider Acquires A$10,405.50 in Stock

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) insider Alison Mew bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,405.50 ($7,432.50).

McPherson’s Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.30 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of A$3.16 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of $297.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.56.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from McPherson’s’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. McPherson’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

