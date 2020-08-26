MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,152.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MBIA stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 128.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,391,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 597,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 804,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MBIA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

