MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,019 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.84% of MaxLinear worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

