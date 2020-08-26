Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) vs. e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG) Head-To-Head Survey

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $65.69, suggesting a potential downside of 7.25%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than e.Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 29.88% 36.29% 17.00% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 8.62 $654.69 million $2.26 31.34 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats e.Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

