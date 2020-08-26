Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

