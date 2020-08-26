Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,198 Shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) Stock

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,198 shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $23,382.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 510,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,646.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GCV stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
About Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
