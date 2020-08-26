Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

MARPS opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.