Manoj Apte Sells 16,664 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84.

Manoj Apte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92.

On Monday, June 15th, Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

