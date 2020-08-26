Malcolm Carson Buys 900,000 Shares of Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) Stock

Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) insider Malcolm Carson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).
The company has a market cap of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Dampier Gold Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.58.
About Dampier Gold
