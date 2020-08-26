Malcolm Carson Buys 900,000 Shares of Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) Stock

Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) insider Malcolm Carson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

The company has a market cap of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Dampier Gold Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.58.

About Dampier Gold

Dampier Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Ruby Plains gold project covering an area of approximately 800 square kilometers of tenements located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The company also holds interests in the Menzies project tenement covering an area of approximately 196 square kilometers and Goongarrie project tenement covering an area of approximately 154 square kilometers in Perth, Western Australia.

