Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

