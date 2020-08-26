Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,640 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.