Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rogers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 444,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Rogers by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after buying an additional 152,052 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $13,991,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $13,583,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $157.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

