Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,032,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after acquiring an additional 331,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,042,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

