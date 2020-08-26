Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.