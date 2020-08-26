Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $31,750,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $22,803,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 259,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 246,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $99,486,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,276 shares of company stock worth $137,505,048. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

