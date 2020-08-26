Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,893 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,118 shares of company stock valued at $712,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BCC opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

