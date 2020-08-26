Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

