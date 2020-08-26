Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $298,000 Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in SPX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

