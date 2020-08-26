Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,578,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 65.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Shares of LEA opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

