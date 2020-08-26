Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plexus by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $352,323.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,878 shares of company stock worth $7,996,293. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLXS stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

