Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $288,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.