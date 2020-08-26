Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

