Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

