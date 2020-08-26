Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,134 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

