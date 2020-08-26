Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 94,149 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

