Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 115.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $148.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

