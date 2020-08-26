Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08.

