Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

