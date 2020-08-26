Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,315,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,907,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WGO opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

