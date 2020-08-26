Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $302,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $64.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

