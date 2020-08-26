Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 223.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 307,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

