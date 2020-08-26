Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Store Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 184,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Store Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Store Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

