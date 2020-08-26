Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

MIK opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

