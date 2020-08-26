Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $266,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,951 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

