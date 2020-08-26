Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,027,000 after buying an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

