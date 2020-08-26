Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $293,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

